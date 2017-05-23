Fiji Time: 7:47 PM on Tuesday 23 May

FRA picks four to fix streetlights

Vishaal Kumar
Tuesday, May 23, 2017

FOUR Fijian contractors have been chosen by the Fiji Roads Authority (FRA) to carry out maintenance of streetlights around the country.

The contracts have been awarded to Power Electric Ltd, Pacific Electric, Engineer Procure Construct and Tanoa Electrical Works.

This was revealed by FRA chief executive officer John Hutchinson, who said the contracts aimed to give Fijian contractors the opportunity to provide the service and compete for increased job opportunity, which would contribute to Fiji's economy.

"The FRA has over 9000 streetlights around Fiji and as a result the streetlights maintenance contracts have been packaged in seven clusters covering different areas throughout the country and the contracts are being let for a period of one year," Mr Hutchinson said.

Mr Hutchinson said the whole process had taken longer than anticipated. However, the FRA wanted to ensure the decisions was transparent.

"The immediate priority for these contractors is to attend to approximately 500 outstanding calls over the course of three weeks and then roll into the routine maintenance work that will include new complaints logged," he said.








