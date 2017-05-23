/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Fiji Roads Authority is examining a range of options to improve traffic flow in and around Labasa Town. Picture: LUISA QIOLEVU

THE Fiji Roads Authority is examining a range of options to improve traffic flow in and around Labasa Town.

This was confirmed by FRA chief executive officer John Hutchinson yesterday.

In an interview with this newspaper, Mr Hutchinson said all of those options of improvements of traffic flow in and around Labasa Town had pros and cons.

"All these options will require consultation and modelling before they can be implemented," he said.

Mr Hutchinson said one example was to make the main street a no parking zone and increase the road to four lanes.

"Another option would be to change some streets to one-way traffic but we cannot do that because the business community will have no place to park their vehicles," he said.

"Please be advised that the traffic congestion issues affecting Labasa Town, particularly in and around the bus station area is not an isolated issue and has been in existence pre-FRA."

Mr Hutchinson said a major contributor to the congestion would be the Labasa bus station which operated well above its capacity.

"As a result there are no quick fixes to the issues of congestion faced by the people of Labasa," he said.

"To address this issue of congestion, we will need a holistic approach which should include infrastructure and non-infrastructure solutions such as land use planning, public transport, and traffic management plans."

Mr Hutchinson said any strategic plans such as the proposed Labasa back road were only valid from 5-15 years since its inception.

"This needs to be reviewed, based on the changing dynamics such as economic development, land use patterns, increase in car ownership, people's wealth, and so forth," he said.

"The FRA has engaged an independent consultant in 2015-2017, who has been undertaking four corridor studies which includes Labasa."