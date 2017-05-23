'Someone has to pay, not workers'

/ Front page / News

THE proposed wage rate of $2.68 per hour has not gone down well with a security company in Labasa.

Jayandra Naicker of Shield Security Services told officials from the Ministry of Employment at the consultation in Labasa that the proposed rate was too high for small companies such as his, who were trying to survive in an area such as Labasa.

Mr Naicker said the increase in wages would affect their terms of contract with clients who had hired their services.

"We have an agreement with our clients regarding the rate they pay but if the wages increase, then it will have an effect on our clients' commitment," he said.

"This rate has increased so much and it will mean new commitments with our clients."

Mr Naicker said the increased rate would certainly have an impact on security businesses that does not make much profit in an area such as Labasa.

National minimum wage review consultant Professor Partha Gangopadhyay said he could not understand Mr Naicker's concern.

"This is just a minimum wage which we also recommended based on inflation rate and productivity growth," he said.

"We are doing this for every sector and someone has to pay but not the workers. Why should you put inflation on workers? Why don't employers share minimum wage and because of inflation that's the adjustment.

"We are only adjusting after that because they bring food home so if you don't pay, then you are penalising workers and you are paying nothing to it and I don't understand.

"How do you justify that? You would need to pay inflation cost which has been included in this proposed rate."