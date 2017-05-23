Fiji Time: 7:47 PM on Tuesday 23 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Judge: 'Evasive' witness

Litia Cava
Tuesday, May 23, 2017

HIGH Court Judge Justice Salesi Temo yesterday described the man who allegedly raped and murdered a 14-year-old girl in Deuba last year an "evasive witness".

Josua Colanaudolu is on trial before Justice Salesi Temo on 12 counts ranging from rape, abduction, murder and act with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Justice Temo said he noticed inconsistencies in Mr Colanaudolu's statement.

Mr Colanudolu had earlier admitted to twice having sexual intercourse with one of the prosecution witnesseses.

But when he was cross-examined yesterday by state prosecutor Lee Burney, Mr Colanaudolu denied the allegations.

Mr Colanaudolu also informed the court that a doctor who medically examined him for injuries had given false evidence.

Mr Colanaudolu had earlier claimed he was assaulted and raped by Police officers during his caution interview.

However the examining doctor had informed the court there was no sign of injury on Mr Colanaudolu's body to indicate police officers had assaulted and raped him during the caution interview.

Mr Colanaudolu alleged he was assaulted, raped and forced by police officers to admit to the allegations during the caution interview at the Navua police station last year.

The trial continues before Justice Temo today.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65480.6358
JPY 54.612351.6123
GBP 0.37200.3640
EUR 0.43160.4196
NZD 0.70020.6672
AUD 0.65190.6269
USD 0.48720.4702

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 23rd, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Debate over article
  2. Toorak youths distraught over lost jerseys
  3. Students forced to walk home
  4. World urged to unite if US leaves
  5. Sevens best
  6. Interpol query
  7. Kubuabola: Force has manpower to combat riots
  8. Man, 70, hit by car at crossing
  9. Bail for youth on defilement charge
  10. Climate action

Top Stories this Week

  1. Parents watch son fulfill rugby dream Thursday (18 May)
  2. Fijian barber experience for Crusaders players Thursday (18 May)
  3. A-G sounds warning Sunday (21 May)
  4. 200 illegally in Fiji Thursday (18 May)
  5. Work cut out Monday (22 May)
  6. $5b in debt Wednesday (17 May)
  7. Qoro on Pleass board Monday (22 May)
  8. 'Past politicians' did not fix roads Saturday (20 May)
  9. Ratu Naiqama set to return as MP Friday (19 May)
  10. PM seeks China's help Thursday (18 May)