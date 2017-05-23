Judge: 'Evasive' witness

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Colanaudolu. Picture: JONA KONATACI

HIGH Court Judge Justice Salesi Temo yesterday described the man who allegedly raped and murdered a 14-year-old girl in Deuba last year an "evasive witness".

Josua Colanaudolu is on trial before Justice Salesi Temo on 12 counts ranging from rape, abduction, murder and act with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Justice Temo said he noticed inconsistencies in Mr Colanaudolu's statement.

Mr Colanudolu had earlier admitted to twice having sexual intercourse with one of the prosecution witnesseses.

But when he was cross-examined yesterday by state prosecutor Lee Burney, Mr Colanaudolu denied the allegations.

Mr Colanaudolu also informed the court that a doctor who medically examined him for injuries had given false evidence.

Mr Colanaudolu had earlier claimed he was assaulted and raped by Police officers during his caution interview.

However the examining doctor had informed the court there was no sign of injury on Mr Colanaudolu's body to indicate police officers had assaulted and raped him during the caution interview.

Mr Colanaudolu alleged he was assaulted, raped and forced by police officers to admit to the allegations during the caution interview at the Navua police station last year.

The trial continues before Justice Temo today.