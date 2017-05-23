9 years in jail for aggravated robbery

/ Front page / News

A MAN involved in the robbery and murder of a fisherman in Lokia, Rewa this year, was sentenced to nine years imprisonment by the High Court in Suva yesterday.

The accused, Waisea Motonivalu, had been charged with one count of aggravated robbery and one count of murder.

It was heard in court that Motonivalu and others brutally assaulted Jai Prasad before robbing him.

Waisea Motonivalu, Niko Baleiwariki and Eroni Raivani are charged with one count each of murder and one count each of aggravated robbery.

Motonivalu had pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated robbery while Mr Baleiwariki and Mr Raivani denied both charges.

High Court judge Justice Thushara Rajasinghe, sentenced Motonivalu to nine years imprisonment with a non-parole period of eight years.