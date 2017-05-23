Fiji Time: 7:47 PM on Tuesday 23 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

9 years in jail for aggravated robbery

Litia Cava
Tuesday, May 23, 2017

A MAN involved in the robbery and murder of a fisherman in Lokia, Rewa this year, was sentenced to nine years imprisonment by the High Court in Suva yesterday.

The accused, Waisea Motonivalu, had been charged with one count of aggravated robbery and one count of murder.

It was heard in court that Motonivalu and others brutally assaulted Jai Prasad before robbing him.

Waisea Motonivalu, Niko Baleiwariki and Eroni Raivani are charged with one count each of murder and one count each of aggravated robbery.

Motonivalu had pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated robbery while Mr Baleiwariki and Mr Raivani denied both charges.

The three men were alleged to have brutally assaulted Jai Prasad before stealing his 15hp Yamaha outboard engine.

High Court judge Justice Thushara Rajasinghe, sentenced Motonivalu to nine years imprisonment with a non-parole period of eight years.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65480.6358
JPY 54.612351.6123
GBP 0.37200.3640
EUR 0.43160.4196
NZD 0.70020.6672
AUD 0.65190.6269
USD 0.48720.4702

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 23rd, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Debate over article
  2. Toorak youths distraught over lost jerseys
  3. Students forced to walk home
  4. World urged to unite if US leaves
  5. Sevens best
  6. Interpol query
  7. Kubuabola: Force has manpower to combat riots
  8. Man, 70, hit by car at crossing
  9. Bail for youth on defilement charge
  10. Climate action

Top Stories this Week

  1. Parents watch son fulfill rugby dream Thursday (18 May)
  2. Fijian barber experience for Crusaders players Thursday (18 May)
  3. A-G sounds warning Sunday (21 May)
  4. 200 illegally in Fiji Thursday (18 May)
  5. Work cut out Monday (22 May)
  6. $5b in debt Wednesday (17 May)
  7. Qoro on Pleass board Monday (22 May)
  8. 'Past politicians' did not fix roads Saturday (20 May)
  9. Ratu Naiqama set to return as MP Friday (19 May)
  10. PM seeks China's help Thursday (18 May)