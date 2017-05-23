Five acquitted of manslaughter

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Free at last ... Nadonumai manslaughter suspects, from left, James Netani, Netani Takelo, Sekope Siriduadua, Sekope Toduadua and Josese Rainima after being acquitted by the High Court in Suva yesterday. Picture: LITIA CAVA

HUGS and tears of joy were shed by five accused persons yesterday when High Court judge Vinsent Perera acquitted them of manslaughter charges.

Sekope Toduadua and his son, Sekope Toduadua Jr, Netani Takeo and his son, James Netani and their nephew Josese Rainima were all charged with one count each of manslaughter.

The five were on trial for the past two weeks and were charged with causing the death of a 36-year-old man at Nadonumai in Lami, three years ago,

Justice Perera in his judgment said he was not satisfied with the evidence given by the prosecution witnesses and he also noted a lot of inconsistencies.

Justice Perera ruled that the witnesses' evidence was unreliable and acquitted all five men accordingly. Sekope Toduadua said it was a double celebration as they would also be celebrating the 21st birthday of his son, Sekope Jr this Friday.

"It has been very tough for us as a family for the past three years as our reputation was put at stake but, I am thankful for all our relatives who supported us through their prayers," Mr Toduadua said.

"I am at a loss for words but I am thankful that this has finally come to an end, it has been challenging but prayers helped us through." The five accused persons are all related.

Last week two assessors had returned with a not guilty opinion for all accused persons, while the third assessor found Mr Toduadua and his son, and Mr Netani guilty of the charge.

The same assessor, however had found Mr Tawake and Mr Takelo not guilty of the charge.