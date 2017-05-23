Flooded crossing keeps children away from school

/ Front page / News

STUDENTS living in areas of Dawasamu in Tailevu were among hundreds left stranded yesterday morning after the Qelekuro crossing was flooded.

This, after heavy rain experienced throughout the country from Sunday night until yesterday morning, students of Queen Victoria School, St Vincent College and Lawaki Primary School were forced to miss school because of flooding.

Litiana Kanatabua said her three children who attend QVS had to return home after arriving at the crossing because the water was waist deep.

Ms Kanatabua, who lives in a settlement across from Qelekuro Village, had to wade across a flooded stream with her children before finally reaching the Qelekuro crossing.

"Every time when there is a heavy rain this crossing gets flooded, so if we're lucky, we wait for one or two hours before the water level recedes and the children can go to school. This morning a large number of students returned home because they could not cross," she said.

"The buses came and were just parked on the other side of the crossing, so children on the other side went to school and those on these side of the road couldn't make it across."

A statement issued by the Fiji Roads Authority yesterday stated apart from the Qelekuro crossing which was closed to light vehicles because of flooding, the Delakado crossing, Colata crossing, Silana crossing all in Tailevu were also closed to light vehicles because of flooding.