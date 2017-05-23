Walton's passion for fashion

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Fashion designer Marla Singh Walton at the Grand Pacific Hotel yesterday. Picture: JONA KONATACI

MARLA Singh Walton is excited to come back to her home town and attend Fiji Fashion Week in Suva.

Mrs Walton, who left Fiji at an early age to pursue a modelling career, graced magazines and catwalks all over the world and was known as the first International model from Fiji.

Now she has started her own label named "Marlafiji" specialising in leather handbags and travel bags that are designed in Sydney and produced in Italy.

Mrs Walton said she would attend her first Fiji Fashion Week show and was anticipating a variety of designs and talents associated with the fashion industry in the country.

She said even after her modelling career ended she still wanted to be associated with the fashion industry and for this reason started her own handbag label.

"My husband and I started my label specialising in leather handbags and travel bags seven years ago," Mrs Walton said.

"My inspiration was that I wanted to go to Europe at an early age after school. I wanted to see the world and the modelling was like a stepping stone for me and in a way it paid for my lifestyle to get around and I made a career out of it."

She said her designs were inspired by current trends in the market.

"We listen to our customers. What they need and what they require. Every person needs a different sort of handbag. There are moms, stay at home moms, working women and they give us feedback of their requirements," Mrs Walton said.

One of the most unique traits of her design was that Mrs Walton named every bag after people in real life.

"The bags are named after women I know, some are family, some are friends and some are no longer. This idea originally started when I made a handbag for my mom. She told me she wanted a special kind of bag with different characteristics so she drew up a sketch for me and I named it after her," Mrs Walton said.

Mrs Walton said she would give a bag as door prize during Fiji Fashion Week.