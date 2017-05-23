Cyber security

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Dr Feakin Picture: SUPPLIED

ISSUES of cyber-criminal activity must be prioritised at the highest political levels says Australia's ambassador for cyber affairs, Dr Tobias Feakin.

Dr Feakin, who is in the country to discuss opportunities for cyber capacity building, said international cybercrime incidents such as the recent Ransomware attacks indicated how serious cybercrime was.

The Ransomware attacks affected people globally by locking them out of personal data on their own computers and demanding a ransom be paid before access was restored.

Dr Feakin said Pacific Island Governments such as Fiji had opportunities to understand the associated risks and appropriate responses that come with increased internet activity.

"When I talk about risks they'll be anything from cyber criminal activity and looking to take advantage of online banking worlds to cyber espionage, other governments looking to take advantage of understanding what different governments are doing and their strategic direction," he said.

"Hacktivist groups, for want of a better term or you know issue motivated groups, who look to disrupt or purvey a particular message online and also to be honest it's also about new users coming online."

Dr Feakin said it was new users who were most at risk of falling victim to cyber-crime.

"The fact is that new users who are going online for the first time are often the most at risk.

"So what we are seeing is a boost in mobile handset access to the internet but perhaps not quite a level of understanding of an awareness of some of the risks that they take online."

Dr Feakin also said basic steps could be taken to protect internet users.

"It's fascinating when you think about the recent Ransomware attacks that were spread globally so quickly and when you look at the kinds of responses that needed to be taken to remediate that it often came down to very basic cyber hygiene.

"Had you patched your windows software, had you backed up your data already? Because if you'd had a Ransomware attack and you had backed up your data then you are not held hostage to the criminals who are trying to take your data."

Dr Feakin is expected to meet with permanent secretary for Defence and National Security, Osea Cawaru, and Reserve Bank of Fiji Governor Barry Whiteside as well as representatives of the UN and the World Bank in Fiji.