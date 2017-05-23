Six mums set for luxurious stay at Momi Bay

/ Front page / News

SIX lucky mums will get the opportunity to spend a weekend away at the luxurious Fiji Marriott Resort Momi Bay after following the draw of the Prouds Luxury Getaway for Mum Promotion yesterday.

The promotion ran from April 18 to May 15 and provided the chance for the mothers to spend two-nights at the resort.

This marks the first promotion Prouds have entered into with the Fiji's newest five-star resort.

Customers entered by spending $25 or more at respective Prouds town and city stores.

"The response received has been overwhelming and we are all excited to wrap the promotion up with a draw in front of our Prouds outlet at Fiji Marriott Resort Momi Bay," said Motibhai Group of Companies marketing manager Peter Narayan.

Resort general manager Silvano Dressino said the promotion was a great opportunity to honour mothers and their role in the homes.

He added it was also an opportunity to foster good relationships with the Motibhai Group of Companies.

"I thank Prouds for the support," he said.

"We share some common values we are a luxury product I am sure Prouds is also the best retailer around with a beautiful product range of products

"We have two great products and we look forward to future opportunities."