Use right to vote, commission urges

+ Enlarge this image Students assisted by Election Officials as they view the National Register of Voters. Picture: SUPPLIED

THE Fiji Electoral Commission has implored young voters to exercise their responsibility to vote once they are registered.

While launching the 2017 Secondary School Voter Registration Drive at Natabua High School yesterday Commission chairman Suresh Chandra said Fiji has a high number of young voters who should register and exercise their rights to vote in the much anticipated Elections.

"The electoral process is for the voter. The voter is our number one stakeholder. Fiji has a high number of young voters. I am sure that after today's registration exercise, many of you will be joining young parents, relatives and older friends as a citizen with responsibility," Mr Chandra said.

"It will now become your responsibility to ensure that once you are registered, you must go and vote."

Mr Chandra said while voter cards have several other uses, it is also a timely reminder for any holder that he or she must vote in the upcoming Elections.

"Every time I look at my voter card, I feel a weight on my shoulders, it tells me that my vote decides how my country is governed," Mr Chandra said. "I am sure that you have already seen and in the months to come, you will come across numerous election related advertising, news, discussions, social media posts and many other publications. This can sometimes be overwhelming, when you suddenly realise that this information is meant for you."

He said the elections are supposed to allow voters to make a choice, and also the 2013 Constitution guarantees every Fijian the fundamental right to vote.

Mr Chandra said for the first time in Fiji there was an electoral system that allowed 18-year-olds to vote.

He said the current electoral system was no longer based on ethnicity and provided a free and fair platform for open competition without any geographic boundaries.

Mr Chandra said it also allowed candidates to benefit from a nationwide reach.