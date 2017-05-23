Fiji Time: 7:47 PM on Tuesday 23 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

$750 paid out for arrests

Felix Chaudhary
Tuesday, May 23, 2017

THE Fiji Police Force Crime Stoppers Western Division Committee paid out $750 last month to five people who phoned in with information that led to the arrest of criminals.

Committee chairperson Amit Kumar Singh said it was important that people who had strong leads used the 919 line if they wanted to be rewarded.

"We paid out $750 and the payment was done by our national co-ordinator Inspector Sainimili Turaga," he said. "She travelled to Lautoka and met the five at the Shirley Park community post. If people give us information that directly leads to the arrest of criminals we pay them as long as the information is made through the 919 line. If you report the matter to a police officer on the street or at a police post or station, you will not be rewarded."

Mr Singh said while the 919 line has been successful in gathering information that led to the arrest of criminals, there were concerns about the high number of prank calls.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65480.6358
JPY 54.612351.6123
GBP 0.37200.3640
EUR 0.43160.4196
NZD 0.70020.6672
AUD 0.65190.6269
USD 0.48720.4702

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 23rd, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Debate over article
  2. Toorak youths distraught over lost jerseys
  3. Students forced to walk home
  4. World urged to unite if US leaves
  5. Sevens best
  6. Interpol query
  7. Kubuabola: Force has manpower to combat riots
  8. Man, 70, hit by car at crossing
  9. Bail for youth on defilement charge
  10. Climate action

Top Stories this Week

  1. Parents watch son fulfill rugby dream Thursday (18 May)
  2. Fijian barber experience for Crusaders players Thursday (18 May)
  3. A-G sounds warning Sunday (21 May)
  4. 200 illegally in Fiji Thursday (18 May)
  5. Work cut out Monday (22 May)
  6. $5b in debt Wednesday (17 May)
  7. Qoro on Pleass board Monday (22 May)
  8. 'Past politicians' did not fix roads Saturday (20 May)
  9. Ratu Naiqama set to return as MP Friday (19 May)
  10. PM seeks China's help Thursday (18 May)