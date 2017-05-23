$750 paid out for arrests

/ Front page / News

THE Fiji Police Force Crime Stoppers Western Division Committee paid out $750 last month to five people who phoned in with information that led to the arrest of criminals.

Committee chairperson Amit Kumar Singh said it was important that people who had strong leads used the 919 line if they wanted to be rewarded.

"We paid out $750 and the payment was done by our national co-ordinator Inspector Sainimili Turaga," he said. "She travelled to Lautoka and met the five at the Shirley Park community post. If people give us information that directly leads to the arrest of criminals we pay them as long as the information is made through the 919 line. If you report the matter to a police officer on the street or at a police post or station, you will not be rewarded."

Mr Singh said while the 919 line has been successful in gathering information that led to the arrest of criminals, there were concerns about the high number of prank calls.