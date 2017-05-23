Fiji Time: 7:47 PM on Tuesday 23 May

Care for children 'a duty'

Luke Rawalai
Tuesday, May 23, 2017

THE care and safekeeping of children is the duty of every parent says Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation, Mereseini Vuniwaqa.

Responding to concerns from members of the public in Labasa on the number of children seen loitering at night in billiard and internet cafes in the North, Ms Vuniwaqa said parents should be taken to task for being negligent in carrying out their duties.

"This is the responsibility of the parents, though the ministry is working with the other stakeholders to provide awareness on positive parenting. We strongly believe there is a need to take parents to task for negligence, and we also believe the legislation has been effective as cases of child negligence have been prosecuted by the courts," she said.

"However, the power to prosecute is not with our ministry but with the police."

Earlier, Labasa resident, Manoj Lal said children were still seen in billiard shops and internet cafes late at night.

Another concerned parent, Teresia Fuakilau said school students were even seen in nightclubs during the school holidays, adding the situation was really worrying.

Meanwhile, the Fiji Police Force crime trend report revealed that last year, children up to the ages of five years fell victim to crime, both physical and sexual in nature.

The report stated females between the ages of six to 12 years were mostly victims of assault causing actual bodily harm, followed by rape, sexual assault and indecent assault. The report also noted that males in the same age group were mostly victims of assault offences.

The report said females in the age group of 13 to 17 years were mostly victims of rape, defilement, abduction and assault causing actual bodily harm, while males in the same age group were mostly victims of assault offences.








