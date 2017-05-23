Fiji Time: 7:47 PM on Tuesday 23 May

Bail for youth on defilement charge

Luke Rawalai
Tuesday, May 23, 2017

A 20-year-old youth, who allegedly abducted a 16-year-old girl in Seaqaqa has been bailed and will appear at the Labasa Magistrate Court on July 6.

The accused was charged with one count of defilement of a young person between 13 years to 16 years of age.

Appearing before Magistrate Jeremaia Savou, the court was told the alleged offence took place on May 12 this year.

It is alleged the accused and the victim, who is a form five student, had sex at the accused's residence while his parents were asleep.

The pair have known each other since January this year.

The alleged incident came to light after the victim's father learnt from police that his daughter was staying with the accused at Nacula in Dreketi.

The victim was later taken to Seaqaqa Police Station where she was medically examined.

The accused was represented by Labasa lawyer Sushil Sharma.

As part of his bail conditions, the accused was warned not to interfere with the victim, and to report to the Dreketi Police Station once a week.








