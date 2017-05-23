Fiji Time: 7:47 PM on Tuesday 23 May

Man, 70, hit by car at crossing

Luke Rawalai
Tuesday, May 23, 2017

POLICE are continuing investigations into a car accident involving a 70-year-old-man near the Labasa Holy Family parish catholic church.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro confirmed the incident happened on Friday night.

Ms Naisoro said the man was still admitted at the Labasa Hospital and was recuperating from the incident.

"The victim was using the crossing when the incident happened," she said.

"This is the second time that we've had an accident at the same crossing. The first one which happened earlier this year involved a 90-year-old man.

"We can confirm that the vehicle involved in the accident was driven by a 48-year-old driver, who is being questioned by police."

Ms Naisoro said the incident happened at 6.30pm on Friday last week.

In a separate incident, thieves broke into a Labasa nightclub last Friday night and stole drinks and cash.

"Investigations are continuing into the incident and we are appealing to members of the public to come forward with any information that may help speed up investigations," Ms Naisoro said.








