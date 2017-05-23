Students forced to walk home

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Student, Cite Ravula stresses a point during the budget consultations in Labasa. Picture: LUISA QIOLEVU

STUDENTS of Nadogo Central College outside Labasa Town are forced to walk home after school because of delays in bus services to their area.

The transportation issue was raised by the school's head girl, Adi Varanisese Sauaki, during a budgetary consultation in Labasa.

"We sometimes leave home at five o'clock in the morning for school and we reach home around 8:45pm in the night which is really sad as most of us would carry heavy school bags," she said.

Adi Varanisese said they found the transportation issue one of the main challenges of going to school every day.

"We are always excited about going to school but the thought of transport problems just gives us more worries every day," she said.

"We need more transport in our area, or rather if the Government of the day could kindly get extra transport to transport students to school and back home."

Responding to the transport issues faced by students of Nadogo Central College, Minister for Local Government, Housing and Environment, Infrastructure and Transport Parveen Kumar said bus companies operating in the area should know that the children's safety was paramount.

"If bus companies have this kind of attitude then we will have to get another bus company to operate in that area," he said.

Mr Kumar said bus companies were out there to serve the public.

"If bus companies can't do just that, then we will make sure that we find some other means of transport for that area," he said.