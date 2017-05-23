Kubuabola: Force has manpower to combat riots

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Ratu Inoke. Picture: FILE

IF a riot happens in the country today the Fiji Police Force has the resources and the manpower to combat it.

This was told to Parliament by Defence Minister Ratu Inoke Kubuabola after a question from Opposition MP Mosese Bulitavu on whether our police force had the capacity to handle such a crisis situation. Ratu Inoke said there were three units within Police Special Response Unit (PSRU) established specifically to deal with civil disturbances.

He said the three units included the Light Strike Force Unit (LSF), which was a unit of seven men trained to deal with civil disturbances of less than 50 persons.

Ratu Inoke said the second was the anti-riot consisting of a 44-man platoon to deal with civil disturbances of more than 50 persons armed with light weapons.

He said the third was the Formed Police Unit (FPU), which was the full squad. Ratu Inoke said the FPU would provide the units with the equipment to operate when needed.

"The PSRU was established within the Fiji Police Force to respond to domestic crisis and to provide humanitarian assistance whenever and wherever required," Ratu Inoke said.

"The existing manpower establishment has the ability to make available four platoons of 30-men at the PSRU. These four platoon readiness status is intact and that allows the activation of deployment to any part of Fiji within 24 hours," he said.

Ratu Inoke said deployment depended on the gravity of the situation on the ground.