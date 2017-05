/ Front page / News

The Editor Tuesday, May 23, 2017

BEACHCOMBER heard this from a friend.

A friend came to my home to drink grog and watch the London 7s .

He gave me his sevusevu (kava), sat down and watched the games.

When I gave him a bowl he said, "Wait, we watch this first then I'll drink."

Then Fiji's game against Canada came on.

When Fiji lost, he asked for his sevusevu back.

Picked it up and left without a word.

Isa ... was all I could say.

Boy, talk about patriotism — just can't take the defeat.