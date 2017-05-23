Debate over article

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum leaves Parliament after the sitting yesterday. Picture: JONA KONATACI

A war of words broke out between National Federation Party (NFP) leader Professor Biman Prasad and Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum regarding an article in yesterday's The Fiji Times.

The argument was on the State's $10m subsidy for cane farmers.

Prof Prasad told Parliament that it was "hilarious" how Mr Sayed-Khaiyum kept blaming politicians for sugar industry-related issues.

In the article, Prof Prasad called for a public debate with the FijiFirst Government on sugar industry-related matters.

He also claimed the $10m subsidy was like the PM's small grants and help for homes, "so take the money Government is throwing at you".

Showing a copy of the article in Parliament, Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said Prof Prasad disrespected cane farmers by making such a statement.

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum's comments came after a question from Government MP Mataiasi Niumataiwalu on why the grant had received opposition from certain quarters.

"There are some people who do not like this assistance, unfortunately many politicians," Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said.

"We hear after the announcements were made, there were some groups planning to have a march next Saturday in Vanua Levu.

"Permits have been issued to them, they will be marching through the streets of Labasa we understand, objecting to this payment."

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said if one goes and talks to cane farmers who have received the benefit, they would object to the march.

"Obviously there are some cane farmers who have not benefited from this $10m payout as yet because they don't have any deductions

"Unfortunately, the reality of this so-called opposition is being driven by political parties, we have this wonderful article that appeared in The Fiji Times today (yesterday), very timely Madam Speaker, how sometimes these articles appear in The Fiji Times when we know this particular subject is going to be debated in Parliament on that day.

"That's why, I keep on calling this newspaper the 'Opposition Times'."

Prof Prasad also said the $10m subsidy for cane farmers was only a band aid solution.

In response, Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said the issue of improving the production level should not only be used to highlight the competency of the government.

Prof Prasad also initiated an argument in Parliament that Mr Niumataiwalu's questions should not have been allowed to be asked.

He said it would have been better for the minister to give a ministerial statement on the matter.

"Under Standing Order 44(8) a question must not be asked for the purpose of obtaining an expression of opinion," he said.