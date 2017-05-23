Date set for Budget

/ Front page / News

THE 2017-2018 National Budget will be delivered on June 29, after being agreed to by Parliament yesterday.

The motion calling on the Parliament to agree on the national budget date was moved by the Leader of Government Business in Parliament, Inia Seruiratu.

"In the setting of the parliamentary dates for 2017, we agreed that the budget date be set later," Mr Seruiratu said.

He said the budget consultations were almost over, with only a few government departments left.

There was no opposition to the motion.