Fiji Time: 7:46 PM on Tuesday 23 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Interpol query

Aqela Susu
Tuesday, May 23, 2017

THE Fiji Police Force spends $30,000 annually as membership fee for Interpol. This was revealed by Minister for Defence and National Security Ratu Inoke Kubuabola in Parliament yesterday.

"The annual fee is FJD$30,000 every year," he said.

Fiji has been a member of the International Criminal Police Organisation since 1971. Ratu Inoke said because Fiji was the most active member of Interpol in the Pacific region, many neighbouring countries often sought the assistance of the Fiji Police Force in conducting their investigations. This, he said, was usually related to communications infrastructure.

"Fiji Police Force (FPF) in particular benefits from having direct access to Interpol's 24/7 INTERPOL System (Network) which allows for Police to trace the international movement of stolen or lost travel documents, stolen vehicle parts, illicit weapons and of course the movement of criminals wanted in one or more jurisdictions," Ratu Inoke said. "Fiji Police Force benefits by being exposed to international standards and concepts for information sharing, management of investigations and the analysis of crime trends and threats among others."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65480.6358
JPY 54.612351.6123
GBP 0.37200.3640
EUR 0.43160.4196
NZD 0.70020.6672
AUD 0.65190.6269
USD 0.48720.4702

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 23rd, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Debate over article
  2. Toorak youths distraught over lost jerseys
  3. Students forced to walk home
  4. World urged to unite if US leaves
  5. Sevens best
  6. Interpol query
  7. Kubuabola: Force has manpower to combat riots
  8. Man, 70, hit by car at crossing
  9. Bail for youth on defilement charge
  10. Climate action

Top Stories this Week

  1. Parents watch son fulfill rugby dream Thursday (18 May)
  2. Fijian barber experience for Crusaders players Thursday (18 May)
  3. A-G sounds warning Sunday (21 May)
  4. 200 illegally in Fiji Thursday (18 May)
  5. Work cut out Monday (22 May)
  6. $5b in debt Wednesday (17 May)
  7. Qoro on Pleass board Monday (22 May)
  8. 'Past politicians' did not fix roads Saturday (20 May)
  9. Ratu Naiqama set to return as MP Friday (19 May)
  10. PM seeks China's help Thursday (18 May)