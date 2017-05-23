Interpol query

/ Front page / News

THE Fiji Police Force spends $30,000 annually as membership fee for Interpol. This was revealed by Minister for Defence and National Security Ratu Inoke Kubuabola in Parliament yesterday.

"The annual fee is FJD$30,000 every year," he said.

Fiji has been a member of the International Criminal Police Organisation since 1971. Ratu Inoke said because Fiji was the most active member of Interpol in the Pacific region, many neighbouring countries often sought the assistance of the Fiji Police Force in conducting their investigations. This, he said, was usually related to communications infrastructure.

"Fiji Police Force (FPF) in particular benefits from having direct access to Interpol's 24/7 INTERPOL System (Network) which allows for Police to trace the international movement of stolen or lost travel documents, stolen vehicle parts, illicit weapons and of course the movement of criminals wanted in one or more jurisdictions," Ratu Inoke said. "Fiji Police Force benefits by being exposed to international standards and concepts for information sharing, management of investigations and the analysis of crime trends and threats among others."