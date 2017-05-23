Fiji Time: 7:47 PM on Tuesday 23 May

World urged to unite if US leaves

Avinesh Gopal In Berlin
Tuesday, May 23, 2017

THE rest of the world should stand united should the US leave the Paris Agreement on climate change.

Germany's Environment Minister Barbara Hendricks said this while addressing journalists before the opening of the 8th Petersberg Climate Dialogue in Berlin, Germany yesterday.

Ms Hendricks said times had changed in international climate diplomacy and Germany had ratified the agreement in record time.

She said the US and China had a major hand in this success but there was uncertainty over the behaviour of the US.

"The German Government is reaching out to the US Government regarding the Paris Agreement. I cannot see the US leaving the agreement will be of economic benefit to it."

"But should it leave, then the rest of the world should stand united. The rest of the world supports the Paris Agreement," she said.

"China plays a major role and now China has a leading role in international climate diplomacy," Ms Hendricks said.








