+ Enlarge this image Voreqe Bainimarama. Picture: SUPPLIED

PRIME Minister and COP 23 president Voreqe Bainimarama wants to see climate action in the Pacific.

"We have a particular interest in our oceans and seas because they are our lifeblood," he said while opening the 8th Petersberg Climate Dialogue in Berlin, Germany yesterday.

"Rising sea levels, as well as ocean acidity and warmer waters have a direct effect on our reefs and fish stocks and the prosperity of our coastal communities.

"So oceans and climate change aren't separate. They are interlinked.

"A point that I will be making very strongly in June when I co-chair with Sweden the Ocean Conference in New York.

"I will also be emphasising as the year unfolds the absolute imperative of a technological and business transformation that can make the economic lives of our people better, while at the same time reducing emissions.

"We are excited by some of the advances in renewable energy, battery storage, electric vehicles and other innovations."

He said the challenge was to take these innovations and scale them up so that they could become more accessible around the world.

He also said Fiji would not be able to give voice to the most vulnerable as president of the process without the help of Germany.

"Indeed, the combination of Europe's largest economy and a small island developing state like Fiji is symbolic of the kind of co-operation that we need to success..

"It is a partnership rooted in the firm belief of both our nations that the fates of the developed and developing world are inter-connected.

"To put it simply, we are all in the same canoe together. And the sooner that idea takes root around the world, the sooner we can provide hope and security for our own children and succeeding generations," he said.