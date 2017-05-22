WHAT'S on in Parliament tomorrow

/ Front page / News

Update: 8:11PM THIS is what is happening in Parliament tomorrow May 23, 2017.

Oral Questions

Hon. Mikaele Leawere to ask the Minister for Education, Heritage and Arts � The Levuka Public School hostel was burnt 5 years ago and is still not repaired � Can the Minister enlighten the House when the repair works will commence and when will it finish.

Hon. Mataiasi Niumataiwalu to ask the Attorney-General and Minister for Economy, Public Enterprises, Civil Service and Communications � Fiji�s debt level is pegged at about $5 billion by this coming July. The Head of the World Bank office in Suva is saying that it is �Manageable and Reasonable�. Can the Minister explain in layman�s term what it means regarding our reserves,borrowing and investments.

Hon. Parmod Chand to ask the Attorney-General and Minister for Economy, Public Enterprises, Civil Service and Communications �

Would the Minister clarify to Parliament why passengers on Fiji Airways flights are denied complimentary readership of the Fiji Times.

Hon. Netani Rika to ask the Minister for Forestry � The Forest Policy suggests the need for permanent forest estates as well as sustainable forest management. Can the Minister update the House on the status of forests in Fiji and how well are we managing our forest resources.

Hon. Jiosefa Dulakiverata to ask the Minister for Local Government, Housing and Environment, Infrastructure and Transport � Can the Minister confirm to this House the total number of volunteer fire fighters with the National Fire Authority.

Hon. Ruveni Nadalo to ask the Minister for Education, Heritage and Arts � Can the Minister provide an update on the community outreach programmes and community run courses that the Technical College of Fiji Campuses are facilitating.

Hon. Ratu Sela Nanovo to ask the Minister for Defence and National Security �Will the Special Constables get an increase in pay.

Hon. Dr Brij Lal to ask the Minister for Local Government, Housing and Environment, Infrastructure and Transport � Can the Minister brief this House on the upgrading of the Ra Market.

Written Questions

Hon. Aseri Radrodro to ask the Minister for Agriculture, Rural and Maritime Development and National Disaster Management � Can the Minister provide the House with the following �

(a) the total milk production by dairy farmers over the last 10 years;

(b) the total milk consumption by consumers in Fiji over the last 10 years; and

(c) the total volume of milk importation to Fiji over the last 10 years.

1. Hon. Acting Prime Minister to move �

�That the Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defence review the Doha Amendment to the Kyoto Protocol to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.�

2. Hon. Acting Prime Minister to move �

�That the Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defence review the

Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank � Articles of Agreement.�

3. Hon. Acting Prime Minister to move �

�That the Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defence review the

Framework Agreement on the establishment of the International Solar

Alliance (ISA).�

4. Hon. Viam Pillay to move �

�That Parliament debates the report of the Standing Committee on Social

Affairs on the Ministry of Education, National Heritage, Culture and Arts

� 2013 and 2014 Annual Report which was tabled on 28 September

2016.�

5. Hon. Netani Rika to move �

�That Parliament debates the report of the Standing Committee on

Foreign Affairs and Defence on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and

International Co�operation � 2013 Annual Report which was tabled on 29

September 2016.�

6. Hon. Anare Vadei to move �

�That this House hereby resolves to set up a National Health Commission

to monitor, evaluate, review and make recommendations on

improvements of our health and medical services and vest such a

commission with powers and resources to implement its decisions.�

7. Hon. Prof. Biman Prasad to move �

�That this Parliament agrees to a review of the Media Industry

Development (Amendment) Act No. 9 of 2015 to allow subscription

based television service to air local content including local news and

commercial advertisements.�