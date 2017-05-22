WHAT'S on in Parliament tomorrow

Update: 8:11PM THIS is what is happening in Parliament tomorrow May 23, 2017.
Oral Questions
Hon. Mikaele Leawere to ask the Minister for
Education, Heritage and Arts � The Levuka Public School hostel was burnt 5
years ago and is still not repaired � Can the Minister enlighten
the House when the repair works will commence and when will it
finish.
Hon. Mataiasi Niumataiwalu to ask the Attorney-General
and Minister for Economy, Public Enterprises, Civil
Service and Communications � Fiji�s debt level is pegged at about
$5 billion by this coming July. The Head of the World Bank office in
Suva is saying that it is �Manageable and Reasonable�. Can the
Minister explain in layman�s term what it means regarding our
reserves,borrowing and investments.
Hon. Parmod Chand to ask the Attorney-General and
Minister for Economy, Public Enterprises, Civil Service and
Communications �
Would the Minister clarify to Parliament why
passengers on Fiji Airways flights are denied complimentary readership of
the Fiji Times.
Hon. Netani Rika to ask the Minister for Forestry �
The Forest Policy suggests the need for permanent forest estates
as well as sustainable forest management. Can the Minister update
the House on the status of forests in Fiji and how well are we
managing our forest resources.
Hon. Jiosefa Dulakiverata to ask the Minister for
Local Government, Housing and Environment, Infrastructure
and Transport � Can the Minister confirm to this House the
total number of volunteer fire fighters with the National
Fire Authority.
Hon. Ruveni Nadalo to ask the Minister for Education,
Heritage and Arts � Can the Minister provide an update on the
community outreach programmes and community run courses that the Technical College of Fiji Campuses are facilitating.
Hon. Ratu Sela Nanovo to ask the Minister for Defence
and National Security �Will the Special Constables get an
increase in pay.
Hon. Dr Brij Lal to ask the Minister for Local
Government, Housing and Environment, Infrastructure and Transport
� Can the Minister brief this House on the upgrading of the Ra
Market.
Written Questions
Hon. Aseri Radrodro to ask the Minister for Agriculture,
Rural and Maritime Development and National Disaster Management
� Can the Minister provide the House with the following �
(a) the total milk production by dairy farmers over
the last 10 years;
(b) the total milk consumption by consumers in Fiji
over the last 10 years; and
(c) the total volume of milk importation to Fiji over
the last 10 years.
SCHEDULE 2 � MOTIONS FOR DEBATE
1. Hon. Acting Prime Minister to move �
�That the Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and
Defence review the Doha Amendment to the Kyoto Protocol to the United
Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.�
2. Hon. Acting Prime Minister to move �
�That the Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and
Defence review the
Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank � Articles of
Agreement.�
3. Hon. Acting Prime Minister to move �
�That the Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and
Defence review the
Framework Agreement on the establishment of the
International Solar
Alliance (ISA).�
4. Hon. Viam Pillay to move �
�That Parliament debates the report of the Standing
Committee on Social
Affairs on the Ministry of Education, National
Heritage, Culture and Arts
� 2013 and 2014 Annual Report which was tabled on 28
September
2016.�
5. Hon. Netani Rika to move �
�That Parliament debates the report of the Standing
Committee on
Foreign Affairs and Defence on the Ministry of Foreign
Affairs and
International Co�operation � 2013 Annual Report which
was tabled on 29
September 2016.�
6. Hon. Anare Vadei to move �
�That this House hereby resolves to set up a National
Health Commission
to monitor, evaluate, review and make recommendations
on
improvements of our health and medical services and
vest such a
commission with powers and resources to implement its
decisions.�
7. Hon. Prof. Biman Prasad to move �
�That this Parliament agrees to a review of the Media
Industry
Development (Amendment) Act No. 9 of 2015 to allow
subscription
based television service to air local content
including local news and
commercial advertisements.�