Wong gets special award

LICE MOVONO
Monday, May 22, 2017

Update: 8:00PM FIJI?s first female Chef De Mission to the Olympic Games, Cathy Wong said it was a "real honour" to be named the Women in Business National Achievement Award.

"The honour goes back to all the volunteers. This is about people who have given their lives and their passion to make Fiji what it is," Wong said.

"Im really really honoured to be recognised for the work done for Fiji."

In her business of 10, Wong has factored into her staff contracts that everyone employed by her has to give 10 per cent of their work time to voluntary pursuits.

She said volunteerism had helped her to contribute to development of the sporting fraternity.

"The proudest moment for me was stepping of the plane after coming back from Rio and seeing utter sheer happiness on the faces of the people of this country," Wong said.

Wong had been nominated for the Executive Women of the Year Award but the judges felt that award would not give due credit to her contribution as a business executive.

The organisation then created an award especially to honour her.








