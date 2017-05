/ Front page / News

Update: 7:41PM THE Ministry of Forestry is planning to establish five more new cottages industries.

Its Minister, Osea Naqamu informed Parliament today that his ministry has moved further in developing wood based cottage industries and incubation centers to nurture potential business entrepreneurs.

�From when it started, my Ministry has established five cottages industries while 12 are still being engaged in skill developments,� Mr Naqamu said.