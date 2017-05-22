Latchan stays on for ninth year

Update: 7:40PM ROHIT Latchan returned to his ninth consecutive term unopposed at the annual general meeting of the Fiji Bus Operators Association (FBOA) last week.
The majority of office bearers and Executive Committee
members returned unopposed last Saturday to the leadership of the body
representing Fiji�s bus industry.
Nisar Ali Shah of KBL Buses Limited defeated Jasper
Singh of Shore Buses Limited for the position of Vice President, claiming a
large majority of the votes conducted through secret ballot and independent
scrutinisers.
In accordance with its constitutional provisions, one
of two Vice Presidents are elected every two years, while the senior of the
pair takes on the role of President for a two-year term. Mr Shah, who was
previously the Treasurer, joins Pyara Singh of Lautoka General Transport
Limited, who remains the senior Vice President.
The election of new members sees the FBOA�s executive
leadership take on a better geographical representation of members with
committee members from around Fiji.
The FBOA�s annual convention brings together
representatives of Fiji�s 54 bus operators.