Latchan stays on for ninth year

TALEBULA KATE
Monday, May 22, 2017

Update: 7:40PM ROHIT Latchan returned to his ninth consecutive term unopposed at the annual general meeting of the Fiji Bus Operators Association (FBOA) last week.

The majority of office bearers and Executive Committee members returned unopposed last Saturday to the leadership of the body representing Fiji�s bus industry.

Nisar Ali Shah of KBL Buses Limited defeated Jasper Singh of Shore Buses Limited for the position of Vice President, claiming a large majority of the votes conducted through secret ballot and independent scrutinisers.

In accordance with its constitutional provisions, one of two Vice Presidents are elected every two years, while the senior of the pair takes on the role of President for a two-year term. Mr Shah, who was previously the Treasurer, joins Pyara Singh of Lautoka General Transport Limited, who remains the senior Vice President.

The election of new members sees the FBOA�s executive leadership take on a better geographical representation of members with committee members from around Fiji.

The FBOA�s annual convention brings together representatives of Fiji�s 54 bus operators.

 








