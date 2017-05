/ Front page / News

Update: 7:40PM A MAN who was part of a group that was involved in the robbery and murder of a fisherman in Lokia Rewa this year was sentenced to nine years imprisonment with a non-parole period of eight years by the High Court in Suva today.

Waisea Motonivalu is charged with one count of aggravated robbery and one count of murder.

It was heard in court that Motonivalu and others brutally assaulted Jai Prasad before robbing him.

Motonivalu had pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated robbery.