Fiji Time: 2:31 AM on Tuesday 23 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Loabuka is best executive

LICE MOVONO
Monday, May 22, 2017

Update: 7:39PM HAILED as the woman who made the Fiji Sports Council marketable again, Litiana Loabuka, the organisations chief executive officer took out the Executive Woman of the Year award at the 2017 Women in Business Awards.

Nominated for the award by her classmates at St. Josephs Secondary School, Ms Loabuka praised her peers for putting her up for consideration for the awards night which took place on Saturday.

"To be nominated amongst a calibre of women like Jenny Seeto, Cathy Wong and Elenoa (Biukoto), it�s an honour to come out winner of that category. To have these women even suggest for me to be nominated, for me I was the winner already," Ms Loabuka said.

"I just first of all want to thank the committee of my peers that even came up with the suggestion to nominate me."

Loabuka said the work of managing the FSC is ongoing because there is always more to be done and more commitments to complete.

"Yes the Fiji Sports Council is in a much better position today then it was six years ago when we first started, I can admit there and I say that proudly," she said.

Citing the past two Super 14 matches and another two in the pipeline as hallmarks of her success, the mother of five said she employs in the workplace some features of her parenting and home life.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65610.6371
JPY 54.399451.3994
GBP 0.37130.3633
EUR 0.43410.4221
NZD 0.70560.6726
AUD 0.65290.6279
USD 0.48430.4673

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 19th, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Work cut out
  2. Qoro on Pleass board
  3. Ride a bicycle, save the planet
  4. Motor vehicle numbers up, Fiji misguided — report
  5. Students raise teacher concerns
  6. Qiliho expresses concern
  7. May sitting starts
  8. Lalabalavu back in Parliament
  9. National coverage
  10. Today's Order Paper

Top Stories this Week

  1. Parents watch son fulfill rugby dream Thursday (18 May)
  2. Fijian barber experience for Crusaders players Thursday (18 May)
  3. A-G sounds warning Sunday (21 May)
  4. 200 illegally in Fiji Thursday (18 May)
  5. Ship runs aground Tuesday (16 May)
  6. $5b in debt Wednesday (17 May)
  7. 'Past politicians' did not fix roads Saturday (20 May)
  8. Work cut out Monday (22 May)
  9. Ratu Naiqama set to return as MP Friday (19 May)
  10. The rise of Value City Tuesday (16 May)