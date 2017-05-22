Loabuka is best executive

/ Front page / News

Update: 7:39PM HAILED as the woman who made the Fiji Sports Council marketable again, Litiana Loabuka, the organisations chief executive officer took out the Executive Woman of the Year award at the 2017 Women in Business Awards.

Nominated for the award by her classmates at St. Josephs Secondary School, Ms Loabuka praised her peers for putting her up for consideration for the awards night which took place on Saturday.

"To be nominated amongst a calibre of women like Jenny Seeto, Cathy Wong and Elenoa (Biukoto), it�s an honour to come out winner of that category. To have these women even suggest for me to be nominated, for me I was the winner already," Ms Loabuka said.

"I just first of all want to thank the committee of my peers that even came up with the suggestion to nominate me."

Loabuka said the work of managing the FSC is ongoing because there is always more to be done and more commitments to complete.

"Yes the Fiji Sports Council is in a much better position today then it was six years ago when we first started, I can admit there and I say that proudly," she said.

Citing the past two Super 14 matches and another two in the pipeline as hallmarks of her success, the mother of five said she employs in the workplace some features of her parenting and home life.