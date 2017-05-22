Tourism graduates get jobs

Update: 7:00PM TOURISM graduates from the University of the South Pacific are able to find work between six months of graduation.
A study presented by a post graduate student at the
University of the South Pacific recently found that the majority of the School
of Tourism and Hospitality Management (STHM) graduates easily begin their
careers after studying at the USP.
The study, which was part of a recent research seminar
hosted at the University�s STHM was
conducted by Lorissa Hazelman, an alumna and former staff of the school.
Entitled �Bridging the Gap between Graduate and
Employer Expectations: A Case Study of USP's Tourism Graduates and Senior Hotel
Managers�, Ms Hazelman�s study investigated the experience of USP graduates.
The study looked at the graduates working environment
in relation to entering employment, income, types of employment and career
perspectives.
�It further examined the difference in expectations of
selected senior hotel managers and graduates to inform institutions� curricula
for a better fit,� a USP statement said.
�Results showed that the vast majority of STHM
graduates find a job within six months and that their careers start within
various occupational fields including the public sector, the tourism and
hospitality industry or the civil society sector.�
In May this year, 1680 students graduated with
undergraduate qualifications from the USP.