Tourism graduates get jobs

LICE MOVONO
Monday, May 22, 2017

Update: 7:00PM TOURISM graduates from the University of the South Pacific are able to find work between six months of graduation.

A study presented by a post graduate student at the University of the South Pacific recently found that the majority of the School of Tourism and Hospitality Management (STHM) graduates easily begin their careers after studying at the USP.

The study, which was part of a recent research seminar hosted at the University�s  STHM was conducted by Lorissa Hazelman, an alumna and former staff of the school.

Entitled �Bridging the Gap between Graduate and Employer Expectations: A Case Study of USP's Tourism Graduates and Senior Hotel Managers�, Ms Hazelman�s study investigated the experience of USP graduates.

The study looked at the graduates working environment in relation to entering employment, income, types of employment and career perspectives.

�It further examined the difference in expectations of selected senior hotel managers and graduates to inform institutions� curricula for a better fit,� a USP statement said.

�Results showed that the vast majority of STHM graduates find a job within six months and that their careers start within various occupational fields including the public sector, the tourism and hospitality industry or the civil society sector.�

In May this year, 1680 students graduated with undergraduate qualifications from the USP.








