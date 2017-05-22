Fiji Time: 2:31 AM on Tuesday 23 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Parliament website revamped

TALEBULA KATE
Monday, May 22, 2017

Update: 7:00PM THE public can now receive timely and efficient Parliament information.

This after Speaker of Parliament Dr Jiko Luveni today launched the revamped Fijian Parliament website and the new mobile application (app) for parliament.

Dr Jiko Luveni  said the key features of the website and the mobile application includes an improved document management system, digital archive of all parliamentary documents, provide feedback to parliament directly and provide timely information to the public including the members of Parliament.

�Many of you know that I am passionate about opening up Parliament. At any opportunity, I am always trying to find ways to create the enabling environment and opportunities for Fiji citizens to understand this institution, how it works and how they can engage in the work of Parliament,� Dr Luveni said.

The development of these tools was made possible with the support of UNDP Fiji Parliament Support Project and its donors during the first phase of the project � the European Union and the Governments of New Zealand, Japan and Australia.

UNDP Pacific Office Country Director and Head of Pacific Regional Policy and Programme, Bakhodir Burkhanov said he hoped that the website and the mobile App will become one of the primary channels for Parliament to communicate, share information and engage with the Fijian people.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65610.6371
JPY 54.399451.3994
GBP 0.37130.3633
EUR 0.43410.4221
NZD 0.70560.6726
AUD 0.65290.6279
USD 0.48430.4673

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 19th, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Work cut out
  2. Qoro on Pleass board
  3. Ride a bicycle, save the planet
  4. Motor vehicle numbers up, Fiji misguided — report
  5. Students raise teacher concerns
  6. Qiliho expresses concern
  7. May sitting starts
  8. Lalabalavu back in Parliament
  9. National coverage
  10. Today's Order Paper

Top Stories this Week

  1. Parents watch son fulfill rugby dream Thursday (18 May)
  2. Fijian barber experience for Crusaders players Thursday (18 May)
  3. A-G sounds warning Sunday (21 May)
  4. 200 illegally in Fiji Thursday (18 May)
  5. Ship runs aground Tuesday (16 May)
  6. $5b in debt Wednesday (17 May)
  7. 'Past politicians' did not fix roads Saturday (20 May)
  8. Work cut out Monday (22 May)
  9. Ratu Naiqama set to return as MP Friday (19 May)
  10. The rise of Value City Tuesday (16 May)