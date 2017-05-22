Parliament website revamped

Update: 7:00PM THE public can now receive timely and efficient Parliament information.
This after Speaker of Parliament Dr Jiko Luveni today
launched the revamped Fijian Parliament website and the new mobile application (app)
for parliament.
Dr Jiko Luveni said the key features of the
website and the mobile application includes an improved document management
system, digital archive of all parliamentary documents, provide feedback to
parliament directly and provide timely information to the public including the
members of Parliament.
�Many of you know that I am passionate about opening
up Parliament. At any opportunity, I am always trying to find ways to create
the enabling environment and opportunities for Fiji citizens to understand this
institution, how it works and how they can engage in the work of Parliament,�
Dr Luveni said.
The development of these tools was made possible with
the support of UNDP Fiji Parliament Support Project and its donors during the
first phase of the project � the European Union and the Governments of New
Zealand, Japan and Australia.
UNDP Pacific Office Country Director and Head of
Pacific Regional Policy and Programme, Bakhodir Burkhanov said he hoped that
the website and the mobile App will become one of the primary channels for
Parliament to communicate, share information and engage with the Fijian people.