Parliament website revamped

/ Front page / News

Update: 7:00PM THE public can now receive timely and efficient Parliament information.

This after Speaker of Parliament Dr Jiko Luveni today launched the revamped Fijian Parliament website and the new mobile application (app) for parliament.

Dr Jiko Luveni said the key features of the website and the mobile application includes an improved document management system, digital archive of all parliamentary documents, provide feedback to parliament directly and provide timely information to the public including the members of Parliament.

�Many of you know that I am passionate about opening up Parliament. At any opportunity, I am always trying to find ways to create the enabling environment and opportunities for Fiji citizens to understand this institution, how it works and how they can engage in the work of Parliament,� Dr Luveni said.

The development of these tools was made possible with the support of UNDP Fiji Parliament Support Project and its donors during the first phase of the project � the European Union and the Governments of New Zealand, Japan and Australia.

UNDP Pacific Office Country Director and Head of Pacific Regional Policy and Programme, Bakhodir Burkhanov said he hoped that the website and the mobile App will become one of the primary channels for Parliament to communicate, share information and engage with the Fijian people.