Opposition to propose media review

TALEBULA KATE
Monday, May 22, 2017

Update: 6:24PM NATIONAL Federation Leader (NFP) and Opposition member of Parliament Professor Biman Prasad is expected to move a motion tomorrow in Parliament for the review for a review of the Media Industry Development (Amendment) Act.

Prof. Biman will move a motion for Parliament to agree for the review of the Media Industry Development (Amendment) Act No. 9 of 2015 to allow subscription based television service to air local content including local news and commercial advertisements.

This is part of tomorrow's order paper as Parliament resumes for its May sitting today.

According to the order paper, other issues that would be debated upon are the Levuka Public School hostel was burnt 5 years ago and is still not repaired, Fiji?s debt level, Fiji Airways flights, status of forests in Fiji, number of volunteer fire fighters, Special Constables pay increase and the upgrading of the Ra market.








