Qoro on Pleass board

MANASA KALOUNIVITI
Monday, May 22, 2017

Update: 6:23PM LATILETA Qoro, the former chief executive officer of the South Pacific Stock Exchange (SPSE), was formally appointed director of Pleass Global Ltd (PGL) last week.

Her appointment as an independent director was approved the annual general meeting (AGM) in Suva after she was nominated by fellow director Fomiza Bano and seconded by chairman and managing director Warwick Pleass, and the board of directors fully supported her appointment.

Chairman Mr Pleass personally congratulated Ms Qoro on her new and important appointment and welcomed her to the PGL board.

Another board member, who retired by rotation and was reappointed, was Ms Bano; and Laurel Vaurasi, who also retired by rotation, didn't offer herself for re-election and was thanked by the chairman for her invaluable service to the board.

The board also approved a final dividend of $0.02 for the year ended 31 December 2016 equating to $132,000 which would be paid to shareholders on June 15, 2017.

BDO Chartered Accountants were also appointed auditors of the company and the accounts for the year ended 31 December 2016 were formally adopted during the AGM.









