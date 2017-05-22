Fiji Time: 2:31 AM on Tuesday 23 May

Acquitted of Nadonumai murder

LITIA CAVA
Monday, May 22, 2017

Update: 6:23PM FIVE men who were charged with the death of a 36-year-old man of Nadonumai in 2014 were acquitted by the High Court in Suva today.

The five were alleged to have caused the death of Savenaca Masi in 2014.

Sekope Toduadua and his son,Sekope Toduadua Jr was  charged with Netani Takeo and also  his son, James Netani and their nephew Josese Rainima with one count of manslaughter each.

High Court judge Vinsent Perera concurred with the majority opinion of the assessors and acquitted them accordingly.









