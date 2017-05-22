Hamilton takes Wellington 7s spot

/ Front page / News

Update: 6:22PM THE New Zealand leg of the 2017 - 2018 World Sevens Series will be held in Hamilton.

According to Stuff.co.nz poor crowd numbers contributed to the event posting it's second financial loss in 2017 but New Zealand Rugby's chief strategy and operations officer Nigel Cass believes Hamilton can turn things around.

"Hamilton and the Waikato region are rugby mad and we're looking forward to introducing international sevens to the local community and for visiting fans from around New Zealand to experience the heart of rugby in New Zealand,� Mr Cass said.

The tournament will now move to Hamilton from next year after 18 years in Wellington.