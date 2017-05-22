Officers front court for bribery

/ Front page / News

Update: 6:22PM THE hearing of two former police officers who are charged with bribery began at the Suva Magistrates court this morning.

Sanita Laqenisici and Ilisoni Tadau in 2014 whilst being public servants, namely, Police Constable Laqenisiga and Corporal Tadau of the Fiji Police Force, without lawful and reasonable excuse accepted advantages in the form of monetary value on account of performing acts in their capacity as public servants.

Both of the accused persons who are being charged by the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption (FICAC) were present in court before Magistrate Margaret Mua.

They are facing two counts of bribery.

Mr Laqenisici is being represented by Kavsik Prasad while Vani Ravono is appearing for Mr Tadau.

Sanjana Datt who is the State lawyer in this hearing begun their case this morning and they will be calling a total of six witnesses.



