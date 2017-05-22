Fiji Time: 2:31 AM on Tuesday 23 May

Understand wins and losses

PENI KOMAISAVAI
Monday, May 22, 2017

Update: 6:21PM THERE are always positives and negatives to everything and Fijians must learn to understand that at sometimes we will win and sometimes we will lose.

Former Naitasiri coach Reverend Jioji Rinakama said people should be looking at things in objective perspective rather than being subjective.

�People should take in to consideration that most of these players are new to the World Series let alone to the international environment,� Rev. Rinakama said.

He said they are very inexperienced compared to players from the other countries that have been playing together for years in the HSBC World 7s series.

�They need more time to develop. And people need to be patient.

�The fact that they are young and developing is a positive thing for Fiji 7s in the long run.

�But, he said young developing players should never be introduced in to the international arena all at once.

�There should be an equal mixture of experienced players with the new ones.

�Only and unless there are no other choices, can such an option exists but if there are experienced players available. Then I suggest we use them."








