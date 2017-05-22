Fiji Time: 2:31 AM on Tuesday 23 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

QVS enters swim team

PENI KOMAISAVAI
Monday, May 22, 2017

Update: 6:20PM QUEEN Victoria School (QVS) will be one of the new schools that will be participating in the upcoming 2017 Fiji National Schools Swimming Finals.

Fiji Nationals Schools Swimming Association president Patrick Bower has confirmed that the Matavatucou, Northland Tailevu based school have been registered for the national competition.

"QVS is joining the competition but I am not sure who their entries are but I do believe that they have swimmers who are connected with a swimming club and have gone back to QVS and continued with their swimming," Bower said.

QVS Principal Savenaca Banuve said eight swimmers would be representing their school for the competition.

"They usually do their land training at the school from Monday to Thursday and then have pool training sessions every Friday afternoon after lunch," Banuve said.

He said this was part of their school�s holistic development approach.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65610.6371
JPY 54.399451.3994
GBP 0.37130.3633
EUR 0.43410.4221
NZD 0.70560.6726
AUD 0.65290.6279
USD 0.48430.4673

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 19th, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Work cut out
  2. Qoro on Pleass board
  3. Ride a bicycle, save the planet
  4. Motor vehicle numbers up, Fiji misguided — report
  5. Students raise teacher concerns
  6. Qiliho expresses concern
  7. May sitting starts
  8. Lalabalavu back in Parliament
  9. National coverage
  10. Today's Order Paper

Top Stories this Week

  1. Parents watch son fulfill rugby dream Thursday (18 May)
  2. Fijian barber experience for Crusaders players Thursday (18 May)
  3. A-G sounds warning Sunday (21 May)
  4. 200 illegally in Fiji Thursday (18 May)
  5. Ship runs aground Tuesday (16 May)
  6. $5b in debt Wednesday (17 May)
  7. 'Past politicians' did not fix roads Saturday (20 May)
  8. Work cut out Monday (22 May)
  9. Ratu Naiqama set to return as MP Friday (19 May)
  10. The rise of Value City Tuesday (16 May)