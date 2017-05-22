QVS enters swim team

/ Front page / News

Update: 6:20PM QUEEN Victoria School (QVS) will be one of the new schools that will be participating in the upcoming 2017 Fiji National Schools Swimming Finals.

Fiji Nationals Schools Swimming Association president Patrick Bower has confirmed that the Matavatucou, Northland Tailevu based school have been registered for the national competition.

"QVS is joining the competition but I am not sure who their entries are but I do believe that they have swimmers who are connected with a swimming club and have gone back to QVS and continued with their swimming," Bower said.

QVS Principal Savenaca Banuve said eight swimmers would be representing their school for the competition.

"They usually do their land training at the school from Monday to Thursday and then have pool training sessions every Friday afternoon after lunch," Banuve said.

He said this was part of their school�s holistic development approach.