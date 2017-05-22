Suva host Women's rugby

/ Front page / News

Update: 6:19PM SUVA Rugby Union has sent out an expression of interest to its entire club to have a team for their Women's 10's competition that will begin next month.

Secretary Paula Raqeukai said this was In line with the long-term strategic plan for SRU and the parent body FRU/World Rugby to support and develop women's rugby in Fiji.

"We were looking in to areas to foster good relations and gender equality and improve the overall grassroots women's rugby development in Suva."

"Women's team can be the pillar of strength to the SRU support base; improve good social investment to the club stakeholders; improve the prospective economic welfare and focus on our social responsibility to the citizens of Suva City and the most important one is to strengthen the prospective of good power base for women's rugby in Fiji," Raqeukai said.

SRU is basically looking at around 3-6 clubs to commence the competitions but will depend entirely with EOI received from prospective clubs.