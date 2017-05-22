Fiji Time: 2:31 AM on Tuesday 23 May

Customers lose out in Gold purchase

LICE MOVONO
Monday, May 22, 2017

Update: 6:19PM THERE must be standards introduced to regulate gold sales to provide more transparency so consumers do not lose money.

The Consumer Council of Fiji made the call today after they received complaints recently from �unsuspecting consumers who buy fake or underweight jewelry� and cant get a replacement when the take their purchases back.

"�mandatory standard must be introduced to curb illegal trade practices in the marketplace where consumers unknowingly lose their hard-earned money," a statement from the council said. 

"Gauging from the increase in number of complaints received by the Council over the years, it is apparent that lack of mandatory standards to guide the sale of gold jewelry has resulted in consumers losing large sum of money to gold fraudsters."

"Mandatory standard will protect the public in its purchases of gold jewelry especially with regard to standards of fineness and the prevention of adulteration, be it deliberate or accidental. Also, it will facilitate fair trade and protect consumers from buying metal which has no value."








