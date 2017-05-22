Fiji Time: 2:31 AM on Tuesday 23 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

$18m streetlights contract awarded

LICE MOVONO
Monday, May 22, 2017

Update: 6:18PM FOUR local businesses now have the task of maintaining streetlights around the country, the Fiji Roads Authority confirmed today.

In a media statement, the FRA chief executive officer John Hutchinson announced the country�s current "streetlights portfolio" worth $18.2 million has been awarded to;

  • Power Electric Limited 
  • Pacific Electric
  • Engineer Procure Construct 
  • Tanoa Electrical Works

�The FRA has over 9000 streetlights around Fiji and as a result the streetlights maintenance contracts have been packaged in seven clusters covering different areas throughout Fiji and the contracts are being let for a period of one year,� Mr Hutchinson said.

�The whole process has taken longer than anticipated, however the FRA wanted to ensure that the decisions were transparent and that the people of Fiji were receiving the best possible value for money.�

Please contact FRA directly on 5720 to log streetlight.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65610.6371
JPY 54.399451.3994
GBP 0.37130.3633
EUR 0.43410.4221
NZD 0.70560.6726
AUD 0.65290.6279
USD 0.48430.4673

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 19th, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Work cut out
  2. Qoro on Pleass board
  3. Ride a bicycle, save the planet
  4. Motor vehicle numbers up, Fiji misguided — report
  5. Students raise teacher concerns
  6. Qiliho expresses concern
  7. May sitting starts
  8. Lalabalavu back in Parliament
  9. National coverage
  10. Today's Order Paper

Top Stories this Week

  1. Parents watch son fulfill rugby dream Thursday (18 May)
  2. Fijian barber experience for Crusaders players Thursday (18 May)
  3. A-G sounds warning Sunday (21 May)
  4. 200 illegally in Fiji Thursday (18 May)
  5. Ship runs aground Tuesday (16 May)
  6. $5b in debt Wednesday (17 May)
  7. 'Past politicians' did not fix roads Saturday (20 May)
  8. Work cut out Monday (22 May)
  9. Ratu Naiqama set to return as MP Friday (19 May)
  10. The rise of Value City Tuesday (16 May)