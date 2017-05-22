$18m streetlights contract awarded

/ Front page / News

Update: 6:18PM FOUR local businesses now have the task of maintaining streetlights around the country, the Fiji Roads Authority confirmed today.

In a media statement, the FRA chief executive officer John Hutchinson announced the country�s current "streetlights portfolio" worth $18.2 million has been awarded to;

Power Electric Limited

Pacific Electric

Engineer Procure Construct

Tanoa Electrical Works

�The FRA has over 9000 streetlights around Fiji and as a result the streetlights maintenance contracts have been packaged in seven clusters covering different areas throughout Fiji and the contracts are being let for a period of one year,� Mr Hutchinson said.

�The whole process has taken longer than anticipated, however the FRA wanted to ensure that the decisions were transparent and that the people of Fiji were receiving the best possible value for money.�

Please contact FRA directly on 5720 to log streetlight.