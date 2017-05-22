/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Fiji National Schools Swimming Associations (FNSSA) president Patrick Bower. Picture: FT FILE

Update: 1:55PM FIJI National Schools Swimming Associations (FNSSA) president Patrick Bower says "Sports facilitates academics."

Bower stressed the importance of having children involved in sporting and other physical education (PE) activities because of its complimenting nature towards their academic strives.

He said some parents make the mistake of prohibiting their children from participating in sports and PE thinking that it would affect their child's school work.

"We (FNSSA) are doing literacy program as well. When you stop those children from track and field, from PE which develops all physical activities, you are preventing them from opening up to be able to read because sports facilitate academics," Bower said.

These statements were made during a meeting with the Fiji Times publisher Hank Arts.

Arts have confirmed that this newspaper would be their official media partner for the upcoming 2017 Fiji National Schools Swimming Finals.

The competition will be held from May 26 to May 27 at the Damodar City Aquatic Centre in Laucala Bay, Suva.