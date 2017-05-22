Store water Labasa

Fiji Time: 6:16 PM on Monday 22 May

LUISA QIOLEVU
Monday, May 22, 2017

Update: 1:54PM RESIDENTS living outside Labasa Town have been advised to store water as work on a burst main continues.

The Water Authority of Fiji, in its media statement said there were two reports of burst mains at Vunikawakawa.

"Water supply is currently being disrupted from now until 5pm this afternoon and is expected to be restored around 6pm on the same day," WAF stated.

"The authority has strongly advised its customers residing in these areas to use water wisely for their immediate needs during this temporary disruption period."

The affected areas are Vunivau, Soasoa, Parts of Vunika, Basoga, Bulileka, Low cost, Dreketilailai, Urata, Boca and Boubale.

The authority has apologised for any inconvenience this disruption may have caused.

 








