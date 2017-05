/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu outside Parliament. Picture: FT FILE

Update: 1:54PM SOCIAL Democratic Liberal Party (SODELPA) Member of Parliament, Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu has returned to Parliament after his two year suspension.

Ratu Naiqama was suspended after making some derogatory comments against Dr Luveni while on a constituency visit.