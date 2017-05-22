U19 cricket to be announced

Update: 1:53PM THE Fiji national U19 side to the ICC EAP U19 World Cup qualifiers will be announced next month in preparation for the September event.
"With an underlying sense of realism that this year's
tournament will be difficult compared to 2015 campaign, the national
organization is on focused on building for the future."
"Fiji is a long way short of matching the major cricketing
nations, and will enter the qualifiers as underdogs with a much younger sided
expected to be announced, particularly as only four players in the current
squad of 23 are over the age of 17."
"Still, the National side is focused on working hard on
their game and ensuring they are ready to compete for a spot in the 2018 World
Cup," Rika said.