Be vigilant on the road

+ Enlarge this image Heavy rains have already damaged some FRA assets. Picture: FRA

Update: 1:52PM PAY attention to changes to the road condition during the onslaught of heavy rain to the country right now.

The Fiji Roads Authority issued this message this morning in its first situation report of its assets already affected by current weather conductions.

In a statement issued at noon today, the FRA said the active trough of low pressure has brought cloud and rain which is slowly moving over Fiji and has affected the roads in the following places;

Levuka, Ovalau

Korovou, Tailevu

Suva

Naqali

"Please remain vigilant, tune into the local radio and listen to the advice of emergency services," the FRA said.

"Members of the public can contact FRA on 5720 if they have queries regarding the affected roads and crossings."