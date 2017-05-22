Be vigilant on the road

Update: 1:52PM PAY attention to changes to the road condition during the onslaught of heavy rain to the country right now.
The Fiji Roads Authority issued this message this morning in
its first situation report of its assets already affected by current weather
conductions.
In a statement issued at noon today, the FRA said the active
trough of low pressure has brought cloud and rain which is slowly moving over
Fiji and has affected the roads in the following places;
- Levuka, Ovalau
- Korovou, Tailevu
- Suva
- Naqali
"Please remain vigilant, tune into the local radio and
listen to the advice of emergency services," the FRA said.
"Members of the public can contact FRA on 5720 if they have
queries regarding the affected roads and crossings."