Swimmers can't forfeit

Update: 1:47PM SWIMMERS from schools participating in the upcoming Fiji National Schools Swimming Finals will not be allowed to forfeit any of their events mid-way through the competition.
He said they would be sticking to the rules so that students
could develop camaraderie and respect towards one another all throughout the
competition.
Bower also mentioned it would be instilling in students a
sense of responsibility in whatever they are participating in.
"It's taking them on the next level of being responsible. A
lot of children take on a lot of challenge thinking they can bring in all the
spoils for their school. But at half mid-way they try to pull out of the
competition. So we charge them with a scratching fee. To hold them
responsible," Bower said.
He said the offending swimmer and not the school would be
paying for the fee.