Swimmers can't forfeit

PENI KOMAISAVAI
Monday, May 22, 2017

Update: 1:47PM SWIMMERS from schools participating in the upcoming Fiji National Schools Swimming Finals will not be allowed to forfeit any of their events mid-way through the competition.

He said they would be sticking to the rules so that students could develop camaraderie and respect towards one another all throughout the competition.

Bower also mentioned it would be instilling in students a sense of responsibility in whatever they are participating in.

"It's taking them on the next level of being responsible. A lot of children take on a lot of challenge thinking they can bring in all the spoils for their school. But at half mid-way they try to pull out of the competition. So we charge them with a scratching fee. To hold them responsible," Bower said.

He said the offending swimmer and not the school would be paying for the fee.








