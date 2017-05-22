NFP calls for public debate on sugar

/ Front page / News

THE time has come for a national public debate between the FijiFirst Government and the National Federation Party to settle once and for all who is right about the cause of the staggering decline of the sugar industry.

Government has consistently blamed politicians, especially me and The Fiji

Times for portraying a false picture of the industry and playing politics with the lives of canegrowers when we as well as growers raise through the media the failed policies of Government.

They have rejected our solutions for bipartisanship, a new mill for Ra growers and the implementation of a minimum guaranteed price of $100 per tonne of cane.

It is no use for the honourable

Attorney-General to solely take to the airwaves of the taxpayer-owned national broadcaster FBC's Aaina (Mirror)

talkback show, and dish out half-truths and accusations without inviting and giving an opportunity to those being attacked to defend themselves. This happened last Tuesday (May 16) on the airwaves of Radio Fiji Two, with the show televised twice on FBC TV last Thursday (May 18).

It is time to put one's money where the mouth is and we call upon Government to agree to a public debate. And this opinion justifies our call.

Band-Aid solution

The $10 million assistance package announced last Monday (May 15) by the

FijiFirst Government's Minister for

Economy to help canegrowers is not a new initiative. Government promised this last year following the devastating effects of Severe Tropical Cyclone

Winston. It has basically come too little too late.

Minister for Economy Honourable

Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum's recent announcement can be likened to politics of panic following the overwhelming rejection for the third time of the

Reform of the Sugarcane Industry and

Sugar Cane Growers Fund (Amendment)Bills (Bills 19 & 20).

Had Government not picked up the deductions as promised earlier, growers would have ended up with only $4.586 million dollars from the total of $14.586 million paid out to them as fourth cane payment of $10.57 per tonne. This confirms our long held view that majority of our growers are in debt in perpetuity.

Most importantly, 70 per cent of growers' income has already been deducted as debt, fertiliser, harvesting

expenses and land rent in the previous three payments for the 2016 season. So for most growers this help, which should have been implemented when announced last year as part of Government's post-Winston rehabilitation promise, has come too late.

The announcement also vindicates the National Federation Party's call for the implementation of a minimum guaranteed cane price of $100 a tonne to ensure all our canegrowers, especially 70 per cent who produce an average of 150

tonnes of cane, earn a decent income.

A better solution, even if it came a little too late, would have been to top up the fourth cane payment. That would have benefited every canegrower. The $10 million would have worked out to about

$7.25 per tonne for every grower based on last year's sugarcane crop tonnage of 1.38 million tonnes.

On top of $10.57 as the fourth payment, this would have resulted in every grower receiving $17.82 per tonne. But this

Government decided on a cosmetic makeover, which I believe has caused disquiet among a vast majority of growers. It speaks volumes about their ability to find practical solutions to revive the sugar industry and as well as enhance the livelihood of growers who are the largest and most important stakeholders in the sugar industry.

Why the panic

On Saturday May 13, a The Fiji Times opinion poll showed that FijiFirst's popularity has fallen by 10 per cent in two months. By Monday, the Economy

Minister has suddenly found $10 million for canegrowers.

This announcement came from nowhere. I believe no thought went into it. It offers no long-term solutions for growers. It is not budgeted for in the national budget.

It is driven by the politics of panic.

There are at least four more cane payments before the election. Will the

Government just throw more money at the growers?

NFP says to growers - these payments are like the prime minister's "small enterprise grants" and "Help for Homes".

So take the money Government is throwing at you. It comes from our taxes after all.

This Government has no vision and no plan for the sugar industry. It refuses to listen to growers and their representatives. It has taken away their democratic voice in the Cane Growers'

Council. The prime minister is the

Minister for Sugar, but he spends more

time overseas than in the cane belt. Only

now, because elections are coming, has

the government started to panic.

Penang mill closure

We believe the permanent closure of the Penang mill is illegal. Under the

Sugar Industry Act, it is the Sugar

Industry Tribunal that is empowered to close down a mill, for a crushing season or otherwise. No such order has been

publicised.

The shutdown of the Penang Mill by Government and the Fiji Sugar

Corporation will never be forgotten by the growers and the people of Rakiraki.

Government has discarded its social obligation and caused irreparable damage to the local economy of Ra.

Any responsible government must consider the ramifications of its policies on the livelihood of the people. This

Government has totally ignored this.

For them the people of Ra, who for almost 140 years have earned their livelihood directly and indirectly from the continuous operation of the Penang mill, did not matter.

Even compensating growers at $30 a tonne for carting their crop by lorry to

Rarawai mill is of little consolation.

Growers made this clear to the parliamentary select committee on economic affairs two weeks ago.

And again in a case of too little to late, Government and the FSC are now claiming a new mill will be built following a feasibility study.

The honourable prime minister told the people of Rakiraki on May 8 that the feasibility study to begin in the next two to three months would take 10 months, to be followed by the construction of a new mill in the next 28-30 months.

This has only come about after the

NFP declared that a priority of an NFP

Government after the next general election would be to build a new mill in

Penang.

Both the PM and attorney-general need to inform the people of Fiji whether a feasibility study was done on the repair of the old Penang mill before it was declared a wreck. And why the mill was stripped of its parts and equipment before it was declared a write-off? These are questions that both need to and must answer for the sake of honesty and transparency.

Public Debate

It has become habitual for the PM and A-G to blame politicians for misleading growers and contributing to the ruin of the industry. Nothing can be further from the truth.

At the cost of repetition, statistics showing the ruin of the sugar industry under both the military and FijiFirst governments do not lie and show what an abysmal job the Government has done since September 2014.

These are painful realities being faced by our canegrowers. Their depletion of income is based on the fact that in the past 10 years the cane production has declined by a massive 1.84 million tonnes or 57.14 per cent in 2016 from 2006.

Sugar production, despite improvement in TCTS (Tonnes of Cane required to produce one Tonne of Sugar), declined by 170,638 tonnes or 55.02 per cent in 2016 from 2006.

The massive decline in cane production is linked to the decline in the number of active growers by 5764 in the past 10 years to 12,872 growers from 18,636 growers in 2006. No doubt it has fallen further this year.

And aren't the PM and A-G politicians themselves? Are they forgetting that in

September 2014 they were elected into power as politicians belonging to the

FijiFirst political party. Or are they still thinking they are appointees endorsed by the military.

If the PM and A-G believe they are correct in saying that only they have the solutions and everybody else is a failure, then we challenge them to a public debate on the state of the sugar industry now and into the future.

They have nothing to lose because they are in power. Therefore they should be bold enough to accept our challenge to decide once and for all who is right.

We are ready.

* Professor Biman Prasad is the leader

of the National Federation Party. The

views expressed here are his own and

not of this newspaper