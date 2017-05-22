Birth of Savutalele and its inhabitants

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Porau Tabuariki with daughter Buanana, who are part of the Banaban community at Savutalele settlement. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

ACCORDING to Saula Bilivanua Qaliduadua, it was his late father Samuela Qaliduadua who allowed Pastor Kaibo and his family to start a church at Savutalele, now known as the Mount Olive Seventh-day Adventist Church.

The piece of land Mr Qaliduadua gave Mr Kaibo is still occupied by his descendants today.

The Banaban community now occupy one and a half acres of land, along with other Fijians of Indian descent.

Saula said his father was convinced to help out Mr Kaibo because they were ardent Seventh-day Adventist churchgoers.

"I believe it was in the 1990s when Pastor Kaibo moved his family from Rabi Island," Saula said.

"It was because my dad was also a Seventh-day Adventist Church member that we easily gave them that piece of land to settle on.

"Also it was the sole purpose for them coming to Fiji, to find employment and better their lives."

He said soon after Pastor Kaibo set up his home, he started bringing in relatives and extended family members.

Not long after Mr Kaibo arrived at Savutalele, those from Rabi Island in search of better opportunities also made their way to Suva and started knocking on the doors of Mr Qaliduadua's family, requesting permission to build their houses on his land.

Since Mr Kaibo's arrival, the Banaban community have now increased to about 20 households with a population of more than 100 people.

Saula said in 1987 he had travelled to Rabi Island to attend the Vatuvonu Youth Training Centre and it was while he was schooling there that he got to acquaint himself with the Banaban people.

"But even during that time no one knew that my family were part of the landowning. Up until now I still can't believe that Banabans would leave their island to travel across to Viti Levu. They have a wonderful place back in their island home," Saula said.

He says people now living at Savutalele are from the four villages on Rabi — Tabiang, Buakonikai, Uma and Tabwewa.

"One of the main reasons behind this is to allow the Banaban people to receive good education here in Viti Levu and also one way of improving their livelihoods," he said.

Saula said some Banaban families on their land now owned cars and their children have found white collar jobs.

He said the piece of land where the settlement is located used to be farm land for members of his family.

Saula said over time the Banaban families have adapted to the iTaukei way of living and now have selected village headmen who oversee day-to-day living issues at the settlement.

"Before they could not cook any other dish apart from the ones they were cooking back on their island home. Now they can cook westernised meals as well as prepare lovo like the ones iTaukei families do," he said.

"I remember the first time I went to one of the families there some years ago, I ate boiled eggs because they did not know any other dish."

He said now the Banaban community had other religious denominations living among them.

"We all know that the Adventist Church has certain rules its members abide by and this includes no smoking or consumption of kava, and there were some Banabans who did not follow the faith that moved in and started doing things that were forbidden.

"At times this caused conflicts, but now they are educated and are learning to accept each other's beliefs," he said.

He said more families in the settlement speak the iTaukei language and understood Hindustani.