No excuse to miss school, says A-G

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Cite Ravula during a students consultation held at Monfort Technical College in Savusava. Picture: LUISA QIOLEVU

"THERE is no excuse for anyone in Fiji not to finish high school as we have paid for the education of all the up to Year 13," said Minister for Economy and Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum.

He was responding to the issue of absenteeism from school raised by Meli Ledua of Labasa Sangam College during a national budget consultation at the Labasa College hall on Friday.

Ledua said parents should be penalised if their children missed school.

"The government assistance has been around for so long, particularly for free education and my main concern is on the students and the increase in the number of absenteeism and this points to some parents and guardians who have failed to take ownership of their children's education," he said.

Ledua said seven former employees of the then Public Works Department (PWD) who were imprisoned earlier this month would be a great example of abuse.

"That same abuse is happening in schools where students take advantage of the free education system and my question is if there are any measures to penalise parents and guardians to some extent since they have been abusing the system laid out by your government because that would mean they are abusing the taxpayers money," Ledua said.

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said they didn't have any law or regulation on parents for not sending their children to school.

"It is very difficult to do so in practical terms for example if a child does not go to school, what do you want us to do.

"Go and arrest them! Charge them! It is very difficult to do all that and it all has to do with attitude," he said.

"As far as we are concerned, we are creating an adequate environment, we have to do that and hopefully with a change of mind and attitude people will also change their views and aspect of education," he said.

"There is absolutely no excuse for anybody in Fiji not finish high school. We have paid all the way up to Year 13."

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said a few students also raised the issue of abuse of schools funds.

"Those who know it please let me know specifically.

"Few years ago we received issues about the school bus fare vouchers and we found that some teachers together with some senior students of the school were photocopying and selling it at half price, so we still have people that are trying to steal from the system," he said.

"We still have some people who get paid, but are sick of their job or they don't do their job properly and we have to make sure that these people do the right thing and this is why we need to have things like contracts, KPI - key performance indicators and assessments carried out in work places."